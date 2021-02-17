Advertisement

UISD classes canceled, LISD to have remote classes

LISD says they understand if students are affected by the power outages and having trouble with internet service
File photo: Heights Elementary
File photo: Heights Elementary(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 17, 2021
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -With the ongoing weather conditions, both school districts have adjusted their schedules to keep students and teachers safe.

Due to the power outages across the city, UISD will not open its campuses or offices.

Employees will not report to their office or campus but will remain on call.

Meanwhile, over at LISD, students will have class remotely with teachers conducting class from their home.

Officials say they understand if students are affected by the power outages and having trouble with internet service.

And lastly there will be no grab and go meals will be available at either school district.

