Zapata County emergency shelter takes in those in need

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Down south of us in Zapata County, they are also facing challenges that come with these bitter cold temperatures.

County officials at Zapata say residents are also experiencing water and electricity shortages, in response more services are being initiated for some of their most vulnerable population during these cold winter days.

In response to the severe weather conditions, on Monday Zapata County opened an emergency shelter to house up to 50 elderly and disabled residents at the Henry Martinez Community Center in San Ygnacio, which is about a 10 minute drive from Zapata.

The shelter is being reserved for the most vulnerable population that are in need of electricity for any necessary medical equipment, such as home use oxygen suction pumps, and any other equipment needing to be plugged into electricity.

The Zapata Fire Department says some sections of Zapata do have power, but the majority of residents don’t, and over at San Ygnacio there are no power outages.

The Zapata Fire Department says water, food, and safety guidelines like 6 foot distance is being followed at the emergency shelter.

Alex Barrerra from Zapata Fire Department also adds they are working on picking up all 911 calls.

“If they aren’t able to be picked up here to Zapata, they’re being transferred to other counties that are near by.”

At this time, county officials say the emergency shelter will remain running at least until power outage issues are resolved in the area.

The fire department says you can call 956-756-4345 instead of 911 if you are in the Zapata area and have an emergency.

