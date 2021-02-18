A hazy shade of winter

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While things are starting to warm up, we are going to dip back down into the 20s once again.

Fortunately, there is no chances of precipitation, so it shouldn’t create any hazards in our area.

Other places up north are still expecting some slight chances of snow, and sleet.

On Thursday we will start out in the mid-30s and see a high of about 38 degrees.

Things will remain in the 30s but as we head into Friday we will drip down into the 20s and see a high of about 52 degrees during the afternoon.

Our temperatures will remain rather chilly overnight, but once we get to Saturday and Sunday, the cold is like a thing of the past.

We are looking at 65 on Saturday, and 75 on Sunday.

Once we get to next week, we’ll start in the 60s, and then by mid-week, we’ll reach a high of 80 degrees, putting us right back to where we usually are this time around.

The cold front was a complete 180 from what we are used to but much like the winter season, it’s almost over.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.