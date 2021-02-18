Advertisement

A hazy shade of winter

Too cold outside for angels to fly
The sun will come out tomorrow
The sun will come out tomorrow(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 5:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - While things are starting to warm up, we are going to dip back down into the 20s once again.

Fortunately, there is no chances of precipitation, so it shouldn’t create any hazards in our area.

Other places up north are still expecting some slight chances of snow, and sleet.

On Thursday we will start out in the mid-30s and see a high of about 38 degrees.

Things will remain in the 30s but as we head into Friday we will drip down into the 20s and see a high of about 52 degrees during the afternoon.

Our temperatures will remain rather chilly overnight, but once we get to Saturday and Sunday, the cold is like a thing of the past.

We are looking at 65 on Saturday, and 75 on Sunday.

Once we get to next week, we’ll start in the 60s, and then by mid-week, we’ll reach a high of 80 degrees, putting us right back to where we usually are this time around.

The cold front was a complete 180 from what we are used to but much like the winter season, it’s almost over.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Laredo Police
Police respond to images and messages being shared on social media
AEP prepares for cold temperatures
AEP warns about additional power outages
A disaster declaration has already been declared for all 254 counties as state officials beg...
Governor Abbott orders investigation on ERCOT
ERCOT speaks on power outage
Who is ERCOT? More on power outage
CPS debunks rumors online
CPS debunks unofficial post online

Latest News

Almost at the finish line
Into the unknown
Here comes the sun
Sweater Weather
Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday forecast
Winter weather mix
As cold as ice!