Accident on Shiloh sends woman to the hospital
Traffic was at a standstill after an accident was reported at the 500 block of Shiloh
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Traffic on Shiloh was at a standstill Wednesday night after an accident was reported.
According to the Laredo Fire Department, the incident happened on Wednesday evening at around 11:30 p.m. when crews were called out to the 500 block of Shiloh.
Fire officials arrived and found a woman in her 20s with life-threatening injuries lying in the street.
She was taken to Doctors Hospital in critical condition.
No word at this time if anyone was cited.
