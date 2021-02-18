Accident on Shiloh sends woman to the hospital

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Traffic on Shiloh was at a standstill Wednesday night after an accident was reported.

According to the Laredo Fire Department, the incident happened on Wednesday evening at around 11:30 p.m. when crews were called out to the 500 block of Shiloh.

Fire officials arrived and found a woman in her 20s with life-threatening injuries lying in the street.

She was taken to Doctors Hospital in critical condition.

No word at this time if anyone was cited.

