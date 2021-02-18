Advertisement

AEP begins restoring power to affected areas

As of Thursday morning, a little over 6,000 customers in the Webb County area are still without power
File photo: AEP
File photo: AEP(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -AEP has restored power to roughly 125,000 customers who have been affected by the outage.

As of Thursday morning, a little over 6,000 customers in the Webb County area are still without power.

AEP remains focused on getting those who have been without power for a longer period of time.

There is limited flexibility on where power can be redirected; however, those who have been impacted the longest remains their top priority.

Crews remain on standby ready to restore power to additional customers when ERCOT determines that a sufficient amount of generation on the electric grid makes it safe to proceed.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Laredo Police
Police respond to images and messages being shared on social media
AEP prepares for cold temperatures
AEP warns about additional power outages
A disaster declaration has already been declared for all 254 counties as state officials beg...
Governor Abbott orders investigation on ERCOT
ERCOT speaks on power outage
Who is ERCOT? More on power outage
CPS debunks rumors online
CPS debunks unofficial post online

Latest News

File photo: Bottled water
City to distribute bottled water to residents in need
I-35 road closures
TxDOT pretreating roads ahead of cold front
The sun will come out tomorrow
A hazy shade of winter
Rio Bravo City Hall
Community in rural areas living without power and water