AEP begins restoring power to affected areas

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -AEP has restored power to roughly 125,000 customers who have been affected by the outage.

As of Thursday morning, a little over 6,000 customers in the Webb County area are still without power.

AEP remains focused on getting those who have been without power for a longer period of time.

There is limited flexibility on where power can be redirected; however, those who have been impacted the longest remains their top priority.

Crews remain on standby ready to restore power to additional customers when ERCOT determines that a sufficient amount of generation on the electric grid makes it safe to proceed.

