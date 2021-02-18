AEP begins restoring power to affected areas
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -AEP has restored power to roughly 125,000 customers who have been affected by the outage.
As of Thursday morning, a little over 6,000 customers in the Webb County area are still without power.
AEP remains focused on getting those who have been without power for a longer period of time.
There is limited flexibility on where power can be redirected; however, those who have been impacted the longest remains their top priority.
Crews remain on standby ready to restore power to additional customers when ERCOT determines that a sufficient amount of generation on the electric grid makes it safe to proceed.
