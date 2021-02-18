Agents rescue undocumented immigrants from frigid cold temperatures

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Despite the freezing cold temperatures, Border Patrol agents continue to rescue individuals from the dangerous elements.

The first incident happened on Feb. 17 when agents at the south station rescued seven individuals who were lost and in distress due to the rainy and cold temperatures. Agents were able to arrive and rescue seven undocumented immigrants from the 30-degree temperatures.

While that was going on, agents at the west station responded to another call of individuals in distress.

They found another lost individual 30 miles northwest of Laredo.

Agents say the Mexican National was not clothed to handle the freezing cold temperatures.

He was medically evaluated and taken into custody.

All of the individuals were determined to be in the U.S. illegally and from Guatemala, Mexico, and El Salvador.

