Advertisement

Both school districts cancel classes for remainder of the week

Employees will not report to their office or campus but will remain on call.
LISD prepares for first group of students
LISD prepares for first group of students(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Due to the ongoing power issues across town, both school districts have decided to cancel classes for the rest of the week.

UISD nor LISD will open its campuses or offices Friday, Feb. 19 as many students and employees are still without power or water.

Additionally, the grab-and-go meals will also be suspended.

Employees will not report to their office or campus but will remain on call.

Harmony will also not have classes on Friday as well.

Classes should resume on Monday, Feb. 22.

The school districts will continue to monitor the situation in case anything changes.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Laredo Police
Police respond to images and messages being shared on social media
Governor Greg Abbott
Texas governor addresses mass power failures
AEP prepares for cold temperatures
AEP warns about additional power outages
A disaster declaration has already been declared for all 254 counties as state officials beg...
Governor Abbott orders investigation on ERCOT
ERCOT speaks on power outage
Who is ERCOT? More on power outage

Latest News

TxDOT pretreating roads ahead of cold front
Agents rescue undocumented immigrants from freezing cold temperatures
Agents rescue undocumented immigrants from frigid cold temperatures
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, went on a family vacation to Cancun as people in his home state dealt...
Senator Ted Cruz faces backlash for trip to Cancun
Leaving your pets outside could land you in prison