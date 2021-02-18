Both school districts cancel classes for remainder of the week

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Due to the ongoing power issues across town, both school districts have decided to cancel classes for the rest of the week.

UISD nor LISD will open its campuses or offices Friday, Feb. 19 as many students and employees are still without power or water.

Additionally, the grab-and-go meals will also be suspended.

Employees will not report to their office or campus but will remain on call.

Harmony will also not have classes on Friday as well.

Classes should resume on Monday, Feb. 22.

The school districts will continue to monitor the situation in case anything changes.

