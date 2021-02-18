CBP officers seize over a million dollars wroth of marijuana

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Federal agents seized over a million dollars’ worth of marijuana at a Laredo port of entry over the weekend.

The incident happened on Saturday, Feb. 13 when officers at the World Trade Bridge referred a 2004 Volvo tractor-trailer to secondary inspection.

Using a non-intrusive imaging scan, officers found 336 packages of marijuana within the trailer.

The drugs weighed 5,280 pounds and had an estimated street value of $1,056,003.

