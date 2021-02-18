CDC: Flu activity at lowest since 2005

(CNN) - Flu activity is at its lowest in years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In the first week of February, just four people tested positive for flu.

The CDC says only 189 tests submitted to its surveillance program have come back positive this season.

The latest CDC #FluView report shows that #flu activity remains lower than usual this year, with most measures of flu activity showing levels lower than the 2011-12 flu season, the least severe season in the last decade. Learn more: https://t.co/RHselQdaRe pic.twitter.com/NlMqsDVLzO — CDC Flu (@CDCFlu) February 16, 2021

It hasn’t been this low since they started collecting data in 2005, the agency said.

The CDC says it’s possible coronavirus mitigation efforts have kept the virus at bay.

