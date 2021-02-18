City distributes water amid boil notice

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The city handed out bottled water at three neighborhoods impacted by a water-boil notice.

Around 4,000 people who live along the east 359 corridor fell under the notice due to low water pressure.

Thankfully, there have been no reports of contaminated water but Arturo Garcia, the Laredo utilities director says it’s better to be safe than sorry.

“There’s no contamination, it’s just as a precaution because the pressure dropped and possibly sometimes debris can get inside from a hydrant or from a break in the area, and because there’s several broken lines this debris can get into the pipes and this is just a precautionary effort. The water is still being treated, being chlorinated.”

Garcia says he hopes the notice doesn’t last for more than a week or two.

He also says people can help out by conserving water so they can finish the repairs faster.

