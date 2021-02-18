City to distribute bottled water to residents in need

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The city is looking to help residents who have been experiencing water issues.

On Thursday morning at 11 a.m. the city will be disturbing bottled water at three locations.

One will be in the parking lot of the McKendrick Ochoa Salinas Library on Palo Blanco Street, the other will take place on Concord Hills and the third will be at the Webb County Self Center.

The distribution event is free and open to the community while supplies last.

