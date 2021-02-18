Community asked to take part in emergency blood drive

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The South Texas Blood and Tissue Center is asking the community for its help to donate blood during this critical time.

The emergency blood drive will take place at 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, February 20th in the ballroom of Embassy Suites located at 110 Calle Del Norte.

According to the organization, the shortage is due to blood drive cancellations this week that has resulted in 2,800 donations that were not collected.

To make an appointment, you can go to southtexasblood.org.

