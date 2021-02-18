Community in rural areas living without power and water

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The cold weather is causing concern for county residents who live outside of the city.

They’ve lost power, some have lost water, and many have lost both.

Hot water, and refrigerated food: those are just a few things the Rio Bravo residents say that they don’t have.

The people affected outside of Laredo are cold and hungry.

“You can’t leave the car for too long or else the battery will die,” said Jennifer Mendoza.

Just 30 minutes away from the city, and they tell us they can’t live like this much longer.

For some residents like Freddy Rodriguez, he takes the risk of driving on icy roads for gas to keep his refrigerator running and his family warm.

“I have to get up with the freezers and all that its a lot of food in those freezers”

For others like Jennifer Mendoza, who’s a free lance artist, she says the cold was unbearable and came to the city to stay warm in a hotel.

“We felt hopeless, no one was checking up on us, we had to make the responsible decision to come to Laredo.”

These residents, along with many others, say this cold weather is taking a toll on their health and their wallets.

“It can be a week, a whole month... I’m in a real bind.”

It’s not just residents in the Rio Bravo area that are being affected.

Some residents in the El Cenizo area are struggling without electricity, as well.

Many residents wanting answers on when they will get their power and water running. The county says they are working on it.

”Blankets and four water trailers are pending delivery and they will be stationed at different locations in the rural areas,” said Steve Landin. “When the water comes in, we will be announcing that for the bottled water and the people affected in the colonia areas.”

They also tell us they are working on the frozen water dispensers in the areas.

“Our crews were on there to fix those problems at the water dispensing stations.”

As for the electricity:

“We are not a power provider either we just hope and pray they will get people back on the grid especially ones who have not been on the grid and roll it back around for the people who need power at this time.”

Meanwhile, County Judge Tano Tijerina says its not just the county that is struggling.

“Right now, we have to be working together as one and it’s not just Webb County, it’s the state all around the nation.”

He says they are going to continue working with the main goal to keep everyone safe.

County offices will be open 1 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

The county also recommends if you plan on doing business with the departments, to call in advance to confirm that they are open.

