County commissioner organizes drive for Zapata County

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The winter weather alerts continue all over the state, impacting people and their homes.

Over in the small community of Zapata, a commissioner says many of their residents still don’t have electricity while some are without water as well.

On these cold days, it’s been a whirlwind for the small county.

While some residents have had both their electricity and water restored by now, others have gone almost four days without both.

Initially, county officials expected power to be back by Wednesday, however on Thursday they continue to experience rolling blackouts with many still feeling the effects from this last week.

That’s why county commissioner for Precinct 2 Olga Elizondo is organizing a drive for their community members for much needed items like water or canned food.

She adds that these weather related issues have led to a limited stock in groceries and fuel, similar to what’s happening in Laredo.

“The lines are really long trying to gas up on their vehicles because during these power outages families were staying in their cars to keep warm during the night, so it’s not that they’re afraid that we were running out of gasoline, but they were making sure they had enough for their vehicles and extra for their generators as well.”

So far, commissioner Elizondo has received some water and blanket donations coming in from Laredo, but she asks for those who are wanting to help to coordinate with her to meet.

County officials say that anyone in the general public that’s close to the area needing warmth or shelter is welcome to the Community Center in San Ygnacio where there are no power outages.

If you need help, you can contact commissioner Elizondo at (956) 229-0123.

