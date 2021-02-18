Advertisement

By Yocelin Gallardo
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo city crews continue to work on water outages around Laredo.

City Manager Robert Eads says it’s been a slow process, but he assures the number of affected customers has been decreasing.

City officials say the goal is fix the water issues quickly but due to several water line breaks, it’s been a slow process.

According to Eads, a large amount of public and private water lines broke.

Eads says when the water outages first began close to 40,000 customers were affected, as of Wednesday he estimates close to 27,000 are dealing with the water issues.

After the Utilities Department took a closer look, Eads says data shows a majority of residents near Highway 359 have no water at all.

While, central Laredo residents are dealing with low water pressure.

Crews are out dealing with the problem, however the system is feeling pressure.

Eads says the demand for water is high and is asking the public to conserve water to provide relief on the system.

Eads says Laredo had 10 main water breaks, so far 7 have been fixed.

