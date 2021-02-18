Advertisement

CVS postpones COVID-19 vaccine appointments

CVS plans to reopen stores once it is safe to do so.
File photo
File photo(KGNS)
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Power outages and storm delays across Texas continue to force CVS Pharmacies to reschedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

A spokesperson for the chain-pharmacy tells KGNS a large percentage of its stores, including some in Laredo, remain closed due to power outages.

Patients with scheduled COVID-19 vaccination appointments in a store that is closed will be contacted with a new time and date, or will be given instructions on how to reschedule when appointments are available.

CVS plans to reopen stores once it is safe to do so.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Greg Abbott
Texas governor addresses mass power failures
File photo: Laredo Police
Police respond to images and messages being shared on social media
AEP prepares for cold temperatures
AEP warns about additional power outages
File photo: AEP
AEP receives authorization to energize all circuits
A disaster declaration has already been declared for all 254 counties as state officials beg...
Governor Abbott orders investigation on ERCOT

Latest News

File photo
City distributes water amid boil notice
TxDOT pretreating roads ahead of cold front
Agents rescue undocumented immigrants from freezing cold temperatures
Agents rescue undocumented immigrants from frigid cold temperatures
LISD prepares for first group of students
Both school districts cancel classes for remainder of the week