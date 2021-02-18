CVS postpones COVID-19 vaccine appointments

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Power outages and storm delays across Texas continue to force CVS Pharmacies to reschedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

A spokesperson for the chain-pharmacy tells KGNS a large percentage of its stores, including some in Laredo, remain closed due to power outages.

Patients with scheduled COVID-19 vaccination appointments in a store that is closed will be contacted with a new time and date, or will be given instructions on how to reschedule when appointments are available.

CVS plans to reopen stores once it is safe to do so.

