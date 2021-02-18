Emergency city council meeting with AEP

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo city council called for an emergency city council meeting on Wednesday evening, with two items on the agenda that have been top of mind for most Laredoans: power outages and water restoration.

Sitting in the virtual hot seat, answering a mirage of questions were representatives of American Electric Power, or AEP, the company that controls the on/off switch to our power lines.

Among the many questions and issues they were hit with was the percentage of electricity accounts by zip codes that were shut off by AEP.

Councilmember Alberto Torres presented the information that showed zip code 78040 with the highest at 51%, 78046 next with 42%, 78043 at 26%, 78041 at 21%, and finally 78045 at just 4%.

When asked to explain this, AEP representative Tony Arce says when choosing accounts, they don’t look at zip codes, they look at circuit loads or mega watts.

With many homes in north Laredo having two air conditioning units, it’s all about the load that each location generates.

“The heating load can generate two to three times greater per location because cooling is done with a compressor, it has a certain KW, a majority of the heating in Laredo, especially in north Laredo have as you mentioned bigger homes, bigger units, they have heating elements, each of those can have 15-20 heating elements, you multiply those times thousands of homes, all of a sudden, that small percentage you talked about, and we can follow up with the number as far as data and watts, but it likely has a big KW draw.”

One of the motions made tonight by councilmembers was to instruct city management to reach out to non-essential building currently not in use, such as schools and universities to conserve as much wattage as they can by turning off building lights, parking lot lights, and even LED signs.

