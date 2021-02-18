Advertisement

EMS receives calls due to cold weather

The City of Laredo is reporting they have had some medical emergencies recently due to the severe cold.
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 8:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The City of Laredo is reporting they have had some medical emergencies recently due to the severe cold.

According to officials, EMS got two calls of what they refer to as “environmental emergencies from the cold weather” on Tuesday.

Thankfully, the city says no deaths have been reported due to the cold.

