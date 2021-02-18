Fire breaks out at home on S. Loring Avenue

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Fire officials are investigating a house fire that happened in south-central Laredo.

The incident happened on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at around 5 p.m. when firefighters were called out to structure fire at the 300 block of S. Loring.

The residents were able to evacuate the premises and firefighters managed to put the fires out without incident.

Officials say the cause of the fire was accidental.

