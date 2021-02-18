Advertisement

Fire breaks out at home on S. Loring Avenue

The fire broke out at a home at the 300 block of S. Loring street on Wednesday afternoon
File photo: Laredo Fire Department
File photo: Laredo Fire Department(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 10:03 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Fire officials are investigating a house fire that happened in south-central Laredo.

The incident happened on Wednesday, Feb. 17 at around 5 p.m. when firefighters were called out to structure fire at the 300 block of S. Loring.

The residents were able to evacuate the premises and firefighters managed to put the fires out without incident.

Officials say the cause of the fire was accidental.

