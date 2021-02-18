Advertisement

Home catches fire on E. Frost Street

Fire crews responded to the 1600 block of E. Frost Street at around 12:45 p.m. where a house was on fire
House catches fire on E. Frost Street
House catches fire on E. Frost Street(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 11:08 AM CST
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are investigating a structure fire that happened in central Laredo Wednesday night.

Fire crews were called out to a blaze at the 1600 block of E. Frost Street at around 12:45 p.m. where a house was on fire.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fires; fortunately, no one was home at the time of the incident.

