Home catches fire on E. Frost Street
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 11:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are investigating a structure fire that happened in central Laredo Wednesday night.
Fire crews were called out to a blaze at the 1600 block of E. Frost Street at around 12:45 p.m. where a house was on fire.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fires; fortunately, no one was home at the time of the incident.
