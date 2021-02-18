LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The dire need to stay warm could lead to accidental sickness, or even death.

The Laredo Fire Department warns against carbon monoxide poisoning.

”Sometimes we think about the emergency at hand without thinking about the consequences.”

Some people have gotten innovative to stay warm....

”We had a call where someone was using a barbecue pit to heat up the home,” said Ricardo Oliva Jr. “We have to make sure that this doesn’t happen. It’s potentially fatal. Those gases stay within the house, and it will kill a person if they stay in there long enough.”

Some people are using their cars to avoid the cold, to charge their devices or even to sleep, but cars release fumes, including carbon monoxide.

That’s why you should never sit in a running car inside a garage, even when it’s open.

”It’s a potentially fatal mistake that people can make. I understand that the situation is dire and that the cold is very hard to deal with, but not at the sake of your life.”

Carbon monoxide is a colorless and odorless gas, which makes it even more dangerous because it can go undetected.

The fire department advises against using propane tanks for grills to heat up their home because they’re not designed to be used indoors and gas can get trapped inside.

You also should never use a gas range or oven for heating, never burn charcoal indoors, and never use a portable gas camp stove indoors.

Generators are okay to use as long as they are outside at least 20 feet from the house and not inside a home or garage.

Another option is to take advantage of the city-run warming center at Sames Auto Arena, which accepts new people between 6 p.m. and midnight.

”Use those resources instead of having a potentially fatal situation happen at your house.”

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning are nausea, vomiting, dizziness, upset stomach and cherry red skin.

If you think you may be affected, leave your house immediately.

