Leaving your pets outside could land you in prison

Those found leaving a dog or cat outside could face animal cruelty charges
(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 11:56 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The city is reminding pet owners that it is against the law to leave our four-legged friends out in the cold.

Officials are reminding residents that keeping a pet outside in the frigid cold weather falls under the category of animal cruelty and is punishable by law.

Councilman Alberto Torres Jr. urges everyone to bring their pets indoors as we prepare for another night of cold temperatures.

A person who is found leaving their pet outdoors during the cold temperatures could face charges of animal cruelty and could face a fine of up to $4,000 and up to a year in jail.

If you spot any cases of animal cruelty you are to report it at 956-625-1860 or call the Laredo Police Department at 956-795-2800.

