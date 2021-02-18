Milton Elementary to distribute warm meals to families

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local elementary school is looking to provide warm meals to needy families in their school community.

The faculty and staff over at Milton Elementary School will be distributing meals on Thursday from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. while supplies last.

Milton is located at 2500 E. Ash.

