Milton Elementary to distribute warm meals to families

A local elementary school is looking to do its part in providing a meal to its students as well as their famlies
(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 9:44 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local elementary school is looking to provide warm meals to needy families in their school community.

The faculty and staff over at Milton Elementary School will be distributing meals on Thursday from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. while supplies last.

Milton is located at 2500 E. Ash.

