Power outage causes supply shortage in Zapata

Zapata shelter
Zapata shelter(KGNS)
By Barbara Campos
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -While many are waiting for power to be fully restored, residents in Zapata are struggling to find essential items.

The power outage has created limited supplies and fuel at local stores, so they are asking for assistance.

The county is asking for winter clothing such as beanies, jackets, sweaters, hoodies, socks, blankets, sleeping bags, and pillows.

They are asking for foods such as canned meat, fish, veggies, crackers, peanut butter, and chips.

For more information on where to drop off the items, you can call 956-229-0123.

