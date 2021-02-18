Senator Ted Cruz faces backlash for trip to Cancun

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Senator Ted Cruz is expecting to fly back to Texas from Cancun, Mexico.

Cruz suffered backlash after social media posts surfaced showing Cruz and his family boarding a plane to Cancun Wednesday.

At the same time, millions of Texans were without heat or power in sub-zero temperatures.

Cruz does not have an on-the-ground role in response to the winter storm as an official elected to federal office.

Still, many constituents consider access to their representatives vital in times of emergency.

Congress is not in session this week.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.