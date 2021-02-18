Advertisement

Texas governor addresses mass power failures

Governor Greg Abbott gave an update on the state’s response to mass power failures during the severe bout of winter weather.
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott gave an update on the state’s response to mass power failures during the severe bout of winter weather.

He spoke about what decisions are made and what level, as well as an order he issued requiring natural gas producers to sell to power generators in the state.

“I have, earlier today, issued an order effective today through February the 21st, requiring those producers that have been shipping to those locations outside of Texas to instead sell that natural gas to Texas power generators that will also increase the power that’s going to be produced and sent to homes in Texas. Decisions about power outages are made by either city-owned utilities or co-op-owned utilities. It would not be any state-based entity that makes those decisions except power outages by investor-owned utilities. Those are regulated by the public utilities commission.”

Governor Abbott released an update over Twitter on Wednesday evening saying power has been restored to about 1.6 million households.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

