Thousands of residents go three days without water or electricity

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - One of the results of the last three days of chilly temperatures has been numerous families in the gateway city being left without water access.

On top of power outages, it’s day three for thousands of residents who still don’t have access to water.

After three long nights of having no water or electricity, Sylvia Ibarra is finally in a warm place to stay at during these harsh cold nights.

“We’ve never experienced anything like this but thank god we’re okay.”

She and her family of five, including four dogs, never imagined having to wait this long for something they depend so heavily on.

“We haven’t been able to make food, wash the dishes, or wash clothes. We were just freezing at home not having much to do, and trying to keep warm.”

With not being able to endure the cold anymore, they’re finally staying at a family member’s house.

Sylvia says it took days to make this move because she didn’t want to leave her home while conditions outside aren’t the safest to drive in.

“We couldn’t because many roadways are closed and we couldn’t find ways to get here and if we kept driving it could be dangerous.”

Sylvia appreciates having a warm place to spend the night at, but she sympathizes for every other family that’s also going through a similar situation.

At this time, thousands of residents are unsure about when they will get their water back and how long they will have to survive without it.

Meanwhile, if you’re seeking shelter with friends or family outside your own household, local health officials advise to double mask.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.