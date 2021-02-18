TxDOT pretreating roads ahead of cold front

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Several highways and bridges are re-open to the public after another icy morning.

The Texas Department of Transportation is preparing for the possibility of any additional ice that we could see out on the roads.

On Wednesday afternoon and into the evening, crews applied brine solution on I-35 and Loop 20 and other major roads inside and outside the Laredo City limits.

La Salle County is just one of the areas close to us that could still see some ice and sleet.

Officials will continue to monitor the roadways for any potential road closures that may occur.

