Water boil notice in effect for areas of Highway 359

Laredo becomes the latest Texas city to issue a boil water notice.
Boil water notice
Boil water notice(KGNS)
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:41 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo becomes the latest Texas city to issue a boil water notice.

On Wednesday night, city council approved to issue a precautionary voluntary boil water notice for certain areas of Highway 359 Corridor in Webb County.

Approximately 4,000 City of Laredo water utility customers will be affected by the notice, including 8 neighborhoods and 9 colonias.

During Wednesday night’s emergency city council meeting, officials stated no bacteria or contamination has been found. The notice is due to power loss at treatment plants and low water pressure.

“There is nothing that would have to happen right now, because they are not receiving water,” said Robert Eads. “But this is just so you boil it once you get until further notice. So you can assure you have safe drinking water afterwards.”

After the Utilities Department took a closer look, Eads says data shows a majority of residents near Highway 359 have no water at all.

This boil water notice will remain in effect until further notice.

No other areas within the city limits are affected.

