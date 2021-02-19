AEP crews working to restore remaining outages

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - ERCOT says they are hopeful things will go back to normal, but they are also warning that we’re not out of the woods just yet.

On Thursday, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, or ERCOT, gave the greenlight to energy companies like AEP Texas to start restoring power.

This after 72 hours of Texans suffering through freezing temperatures.

”We did make a lot of progress last night, and what that progress was, was you know as we’ve talked about we’ve needed, in order to get all our customers back on our demand, our load back on, more generation on the system so we can maintain the balance of our frequency,” said Bill Magness, president of ERCOT.

Once ERCOT saw that the power grid was running in a safe and efficient manner, energy companies were instructed to reduce outages.

Magness says we’re not out of the woods yet because Texas is still in cold conditions and demand is still pretty high.

“We feel like we’re in a ‘glide path.’ We hope. Where those customer restorations happen. If we do hit a bump, and have some generation have to come back off, we may have to ask for outages, but if we do... we believe it will be at the level where they can be rotating outages. Not the larger numbers we faced earlier this week.”

Restoring outages is a process, but AEP crews are said to be working around the clock to get power back to customers.

According to the AEP website, as of Thursday evening 37,000 of customers are still without power.

If your services are currently affected, AEP encourages to place all major appliances in the “off” position and disconnect all electronics from wall plugs.

That way crews can restore power quicker and your electronics won’t be affected.

