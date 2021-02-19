AEP says 95 percent of customers to be restored by Friday

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -AEP is continuing efforts to make sure Texans have their power restored by the weekend.

As of Thursday, more than 88 percent of customers affected by the outages have had their power restored.

Here in Webb County, a little over 800 residents are currently still without power.

AEP estimates that 95 percent of customers will be restored by the end of Friday or Saturday the latest.

Officials are asking for residents to continue to conserve energy to make the process quicker.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.