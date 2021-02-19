Advertisement

Agents foil two drug smuggling attempts

Agents confiscated over 755,000 dollars near the river earlier this week
Agents foil two drug smuggling attempts
Agents foil two drug smuggling attempts(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 1:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Several bundles of illegal narcotics are off the streets thanks to the work of Border Patrol.

The seizure happened on Feb. 17 when agents at the Laredo Sector Marine Unit noticed several individuals carrying bundles while crossing the Rio Grande into west Laredo.

The individual abandoned the bundles on the U.S. side and fled to Mexico.

Agents confiscated four bundles of marijuana which weighed 395 pounds and had an estimated street value of $315,920.

Nearly two hours later, agents encountered another group of people carrying bundles across the river near a junkyard in west Laredo.

The individuals left the marijuana near the river and fled back to Mexico.

Agents were able to seize 550 pounds of marijuana which weighed $440,000.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Greg Abbott
Texas governor addresses mass power failures
File photo: AEP
AEP receives authorization to energize all circuits
Accident reported on Shiloh
Accident on Shiloh sends woman to the hospital
File photo: Laredo Police
Police respond to images and messages being shared on social media
Boil water notice
Water boil notice in effect for areas of Highway 359

Latest News

Couple creates Elsa snow sculpture
Couple from Hot Springs, AK builds Elsa snow sculpture
Police shutdown stash house in south central Laredo
Authorities shut down stash house in south-central Laredo
A map of the electrical grids in Texas.
ERCOT to end emergency conditions as early as Friday
File photo: City of Laredo COVID-19 vaccine drive
City of establishes temporary plan of action to distribute vaccines