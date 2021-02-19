Agents foil two drug smuggling attempts

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Several bundles of illegal narcotics are off the streets thanks to the work of Border Patrol.

The seizure happened on Feb. 17 when agents at the Laredo Sector Marine Unit noticed several individuals carrying bundles while crossing the Rio Grande into west Laredo.

The individual abandoned the bundles on the U.S. side and fled to Mexico.

Agents confiscated four bundles of marijuana which weighed 395 pounds and had an estimated street value of $315,920.

Nearly two hours later, agents encountered another group of people carrying bundles across the river near a junkyard in west Laredo.

The individuals left the marijuana near the river and fled back to Mexico.

Agents were able to seize 550 pounds of marijuana which weighed $440,000.

