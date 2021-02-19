Authorities shut down stash house in south-central Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Over 100 undocumented people are taken into custody after law enforcement agencies shut down an alleged stash home in south-central Laredo.

The incident happened on Feb. 18 at around 12 p.m. when the LPD Juvenile and Gang Task Force along with Border Patrol received a tip regarding suspicious activity going on at a home near the Cheyenne subdivision.

Authorities searched a home at the 1000 block of Comanche Loop and found over 100 undocumented immigrants living inside.

All were taken into Border Patrol custody.

