Authorities shut down stash house in south-central Laredo

Law enforcement searched the home and found over 100 undocumented immigrants living inside
Police shutdown stash house in south central Laredo
Police shutdown stash house in south central Laredo(Laredo Police Department)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 12:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Over 100 undocumented people are taken into custody after law enforcement agencies shut down an alleged stash home in south-central Laredo.

The incident happened on Feb. 18 at around 12 p.m. when the LPD Juvenile and Gang Task Force along with Border Patrol received a tip regarding suspicious activity going on at a home near the Cheyenne subdivision.

Authorities searched a home at the 1000 block of Comanche Loop and found over 100 undocumented immigrants living inside.

All were taken into Border Patrol custody.

