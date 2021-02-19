Advertisement

CBP officer accused of smuggling undocumented housekeeper into U.S.

Local CBP officer, Rhonda Lee Walker is charged with making false statements
(KGNS)
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 7:52 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer is charged with making false statements.

Officer Rhonda Lee Walker is accused of smuggling her undocumented housekeeper into Texas from Mexico.

The investigation into Walker began after an anonymous tip to the Department of Homeland Security’s office of professional responsibility led to nine months of surveillance.

Surveillance video showed the officer escorting the housekeeper between the pedestrian bridge where she scanned her caretaker’s nonimmigrant visa using a co-worker’s login information.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Greg Abbott
Texas governor addresses mass power failures
File photo: AEP
AEP receives authorization to energize all circuits
Accident reported on Shiloh
Accident on Shiloh sends woman to the hospital
File photo: Laredo Police
Police respond to images and messages being shared on social media
Boil water notice
Water boil notice in effect for areas of Highway 359

Latest News

Laredo Police Department
Mines Road flyover closed due to icy road conditions
Texans Recovering Together asking for blankets and bottled water
Texans Recovering Together hosting blanket and water drive
File photo: Barbecue cookoff
South Laredo Clinic offering barbecue plates to residents
File photo: Warming center at Sames Auto Arena
Volunteers needed at city warming center