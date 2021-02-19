CBP officer accused of smuggling undocumented housekeeper into U.S.

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer is charged with making false statements.

Officer Rhonda Lee Walker is accused of smuggling her undocumented housekeeper into Texas from Mexico.

The investigation into Walker began after an anonymous tip to the Department of Homeland Security’s office of professional responsibility led to nine months of surveillance.

Surveillance video showed the officer escorting the housekeeper between the pedestrian bridge where she scanned her caretaker’s nonimmigrant visa using a co-worker’s login information.

