Cinemark Movies 12 Theater closes its doors

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -One of Laredo’s oldest theaters has officially closed its doors.

Cinemark’s Movies 12 theater has closed its doors after over 25 years of being in business.

The theater closed its doors last March after coronavirus cases shuttered movie theaters across the country.

A Cinemark spokesperson said the closure comes as a result of the careful ongoing review of its theater fleet particularly in light of the impact of COVID-19.

