Cinemark Movies 12 Theater closes its doors

The local theater located on San Bernardo has been in business since the early 90s
Cinemark Movies 12 Theater located on San Bernardo
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 5:43 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -One of Laredo’s oldest theaters has officially closed its doors.

Cinemark’s Movies 12 theater has closed its doors after over 25 years of being in business.

The theater closed its doors last March after coronavirus cases shuttered movie theaters across the country.

A Cinemark spokesperson said the closure comes as a result of the careful ongoing review of its theater fleet particularly in light of the impact of COVID-19.

