City of establishes temporary plan of action to distribute vaccines

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -After several delays, the City of Laredo has established a temporary plan of action to distribute coronavirus vaccines to the community.

Due to the extreme weather conditions, experienced by our community the city has re-directed a large portion of its week ten allocation to local H-E-B pharmacies.

Each store will receive 300 doses and will use its vaccine portal at www.heb.com/vaccine.

The city will also transfer vaccines to Gateway Community Health Center and other approved COVID-19 providers who will help vaccinate their own patients in the at-risk category.

The Laredo Fire Department will also vaccinate 250 people from the Homebound Program starting on Friday.

When the next allocation of vaccines arrives in our community, they will work on partnering with LISD, UISD, and the Sames Auto Arena to host additional vaccination drives.

Below is a list of how the vaccines will be distributed:

City issues vaccine distribution list (City of Laredo)

