Advertisement

Coldest winter

We are going to see a complete 180 by Sunday
Feeling frozen on Friday morning
Feeling frozen on Friday morning(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 5:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After a week of enduring cold winter temperatures, it looks like we’ll be walking on sunshine this weekend.

On Friday, we’ll start out below freezing in the 20s but luckily we won’t be seeing any chances of precipitation or any ice in our area.

Other counties up north and even to the east of us will continue to see a lot of snow and ice, but down in Laredo we’ll remain dry and see a high of about 53 degrees by four in the afternoon.

Things will only get warmer as we head into the weekend. On Saturday we are looking at a high of 66 degrees and on Sunday we’ll be at 74 degrees, which is a complete 180 from what we saw last weekend.

By next week it looks like we’ll be back to normal with temperatures in the upper 60s and by mid-week, we are looking at temperatures in the high 80s.

Although we are going to warm up, keep in mind we have a few more weeks of winter and according to the groundhog, we are going to see a long winter which we already felt.

Only time will tell if we see another cold front..

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Greg Abbott
Texas governor addresses mass power failures
File photo: AEP
AEP receives authorization to energize all circuits
Accident reported on Shiloh
Accident on Shiloh sends woman to the hospital
File photo: Laredo Police
Police respond to images and messages being shared on social media
Boil water notice
Water boil notice in effect for areas of Highway 359

Latest News

The sun will come out tomorrow
A hazy shade of winter
Almost at the finish line
Into the unknown
Here comes the sun
Sweater Weather
Tuesday Forecast
Tuesday forecast