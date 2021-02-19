Coldest winter

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - After a week of enduring cold winter temperatures, it looks like we’ll be walking on sunshine this weekend.

On Friday, we’ll start out below freezing in the 20s but luckily we won’t be seeing any chances of precipitation or any ice in our area.

Other counties up north and even to the east of us will continue to see a lot of snow and ice, but down in Laredo we’ll remain dry and see a high of about 53 degrees by four in the afternoon.

Things will only get warmer as we head into the weekend. On Saturday we are looking at a high of 66 degrees and on Sunday we’ll be at 74 degrees, which is a complete 180 from what we saw last weekend.

By next week it looks like we’ll be back to normal with temperatures in the upper 60s and by mid-week, we are looking at temperatures in the high 80s.

Although we are going to warm up, keep in mind we have a few more weeks of winter and according to the groundhog, we are going to see a long winter which we already felt.

Only time will tell if we see another cold front..

