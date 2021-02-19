Advertisement

Couple from Hot Springs, AK builds Elsa snow sculpture

Queen Elsa’s “Kingdom of isolation” is actually just the yard of Ashley and David Diedrich.
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 19, 2021
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Turns out, Elsa has left Arendelle and has been in Hot Springs, Arkansas this whole time.

One couple there made a pretty impressive ice sculpture of the Disney ice princess.

Queen Elsa’s “Kingdom of isolation” is actually just the yard of Ashley and David Diedrich.

After asking if they wanted to build a snowman, the two ditched the traditional creation to build the queen instead.

As much as they love Elsa, the two are ready to let the winter season go.

