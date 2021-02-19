Advertisement

ERCOT to end emergency conditions as early as Friday

The Senior Director of Systems Operations says there is enough generation on the electric system to return to more normal operating conditions
A map of the electrical grids in Texas.
A map of the electrical grids in Texas.(Graphic by ERCOT)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, also known as ERCOT has announced that it expects to come out of emergency conditions on Friday.

Senior Director of Systems Operations Dan Woodfin says there is enough generation on the electric system to return to more normal operating conditions.

No additional outages were needed overnight to keep power supply and electric demand in balance and only a few generating units tripped.

According to ERCOT, customers that are without power are as a result of damage due to ice on the distribution system, areas that were taken out of service due to the energy emergency load shed that needed to be restored manually or large industrial facilities that voluntarily went offline to help.

Customers should contact their electric provider if they are still without power.

