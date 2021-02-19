Governor Abbott demands investigation into ERCOT

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott says he’s doing everything he can to get power and water to all Texans as quickly as possible.

The governor blamed state energy provider ERCOT in a briefing Thursday afternoon, saying he’s called for an investigation.

”They said five days before the winter storm hit, the ERCOT CEO assured ERCOT, and I quote, ‘we’re ready for the cold temperatures coming our way.’ He said that ERCOT had issued a notice to power plants to ensure that they were winterized properly and ERCOT’s annual winter assessment which is designed to ensure that the state is prepared, assured the public that there would be enough power to meet peak demand this winter. Texans deserve answers about why these shortfalls occurred and how they’re going to be corrected and texans will get those answers.”

Governor Abbott also pledged a non-stop effort toward a return to normalcy.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.