Advertisement

Governor Abbott demands investigation into ERCOT

Texas Governor Greg Abbott says he’s doing everything he can to get power and water to all Texans as quickly as possible.
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 12:48 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott says he’s doing everything he can to get power and water to all Texans as quickly as possible.

The governor blamed state energy provider ERCOT in a briefing Thursday afternoon, saying he’s called for an investigation.

”They said five days before the winter storm hit, the ERCOT CEO assured ERCOT, and I quote, ‘we’re ready for the cold temperatures coming our way.’ He said that ERCOT had issued a notice to power plants to ensure that they were winterized properly and ERCOT’s annual winter assessment which is designed to ensure that the state is prepared, assured the public that there would be enough power to meet peak demand this winter. Texans deserve answers about why these shortfalls occurred and how they’re going to be corrected and texans will get those answers.”

Governor Abbott also pledged a non-stop effort toward a return to normalcy.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Greg Abbott
Texas governor addresses mass power failures
File photo: Laredo Police
Police respond to images and messages being shared on social media
File photo: AEP
AEP receives authorization to energize all circuits
AEP prepares for cold temperatures
AEP warns about additional power outages
A disaster declaration has already been declared for all 254 counties as state officials beg...
Governor Abbott orders investigation on ERCOT

Latest News

Local teachers give a helping hand
Teachers head to colonias to lend a helping hand to students
Local restaurants hurt by food shortage
Local restaurants hurt by food shortage
COVID-19 vaccine appointments
UPDATE: City postpones COVID-19 vaccine registration
Leaving your pets outside could land you in prison