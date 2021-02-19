Advertisement

H-E-B places a limit on certain grocery products

A Texas grocery store chain is sharing that they are affected by the weather, as well.
File photo
File photo(KGNS)
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Texas grocery store chain is sharing that they are affected by the weather, as well.

At H-E-B, they are limiting the amount of groceries you will be able to buy.

The current winter conditions seen across the state are affecting the food supply chain.

The following limits apply to all H-E-B stores:

• Water Gallons – Limit 2

• Water multipack – Limit 2

• Baby Water Gallons – Limit 2

• Baby Water multipack – Limit 2

• Eggs – Limit 2

• Milk – Limit 2

• Bread – Limit 2

• Ice – Limit 2

• Charcoal – Limit 2

• All meat (beef, chicken, pork, turkey) fresh cut, fully cooked and ground – Limit 5 total

• Propane Tanks – Limit 2

• Aerosol disinfectant sprays – 2 items

• (Isopropyl) Alcohol swabs – 2 items

• First Aid and Cleaning Gloves – 2 items

• Trial & Travel Size Disinfectant Wipes/Sprays – Limit 2

