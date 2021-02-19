Advertisement

Laredo College goes dark to support energy conservation efforts

Although power at both campuses has returned, the college switched off all non-essential electrical power until Monday.
Photo courtesy of Laredo College
Photo courtesy of Laredo College(KGNS)
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo College has shut off their lights to conserve power during this ongoing crisis.

 The following was released by Laredo College:

“Laredo College is in constant communication with the City of Laredo and AEP Texas as we continue to monitor the ongoing developments with massive power outages in our region as a result of severe weather. In solidarity with the concerted efforts of state and city officials, Laredo College is stepping up to do its part in conserving energy and helping our community overcome this crisis.”

