Local restaurants hurt by food shortage

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - You’ve likely seen the pictures on social media: empty shelves, hardly any produce or meat at grocery stores.

The food shortage is affecting small, locally-owned businesses like 550 Pizzeria.

“There’s 25 wings left,” one employee shouted.

550 Pizzeria normally has their refrigerators stocked with handmade pizza dough, produce and meat, but that hasn’t been the case after the winter weather led to power and water outages and panic buying.

“It’s normally packed all right here. This is all we have for today, and I have no idea until when,” said Janet Duran, owner of 550 Pizzeria.

Despite what people may think, she buys most of her ingredients locally.

When she went one recent morning, all she could find were a few packs of bacon, just a little bit of chicken and a few bags of spinach.

“The spinach I found it, and I was like ‘Hell yeah.’”

Duran stood in a long line outside in the cold for more than 30 minutes to fill up her fridge with what she could.

“Every day I go to H-E-B. Every single day you’ll see me there at 8:30 in the morning. They always stare at me. They’re like ‘Damn, she’s here again.’”

Even still, it’s not as full as it normally is.

Some panic set in when she saw how bare the shelves were.

“I had a little panic in my head, but I was like ‘OK, let’s find what we can,’ and if that’s all we can use, then I’ll explain to my customers, but I was able to find a little bit of things.”

Duran’s business is one of the lucky ones to still have power, and she has actually seen an increase in customers during this time.

But she has used her fortune for good, providing Laredo residents who don’t have electricity or water with free pizzas.

That’s another reason why her racks of dough are running low.

“It feels like a weekend every single day,” Duran said. “I feel great that I’m able to provide for the community, and I’m able to sell my pizzas.”

