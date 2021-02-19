Teachers head to colonias to lend a helping hand to students

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Students across the nation are already dealing with going to school in a pandemic, now Texas students are dealing with power outages, another speed bump on their road to a good education.

KGNS went on a trip to the colonias along with teachers in the county who wanted to warm the hearts of their students and families.

Daisy Arizpe is an 8th grader at Raul Perales Middle School. She was standing outside her grandma’s house on Thursday because her teachers decided to show up bringing goods to the nearby colonias down Highway 359.

That was the main goal for 8th grade algebra teacher Jesus Vazquez, to put a smile and other goods in the communities households.

After delivering some pizzas and sodas to some students on Wednesday, he decided he wanted to do more.

That is why the community came together.

“We were able to get hundreds of food boxes from the Laredo Food Bank and thanks to the National Guard, they prepared boxes and we have teacher help us distribute the boxes, and we have a local owner with blankets and the Laredo Fire Department and the Sheriffs Department. Once again, it was a community effort.”

Working together they were able to to provide about 450 people in the colonias with blankets, coats, food and water.

Residents were very happy and say they are grateful.

“Groceries for a lot of people that need it here, here and a lot of senior citizens who needed water here, and thank god for the city to have water also, and appreciate everything they do for us,” said Eva Lopez.

Eva Lopez, a resident, says it’s been hard.

She has also been trying to help out her neighbors.

“My neighbor has ten kids and didn’t have any water or food and I tried to help her out.”

“Help” was the motto for the day, where people united to help those in need.

On Friday, the teachers plan on meeting up with the director of the Laredo Regional Food Bank to see if they can plan another similar event.

