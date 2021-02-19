Advertisement

Man wanted for allegedly stealing and selling car parts

Noe Armando Garcia, 34, is wanted for burglary of a vehicle and theft of property
Noe Armando Garcia, 34
Noe Armando Garcia, 34(Laredo Police Department)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local authorities are on the lookout for a man wanted on three felony arrest warrants stemming from one single incident.

Laredo Police say 34-year-old Noe Armando Garcia is wanted for burglary of a vehicle and theft of property.

The case was reported on Jan. 21 of this year when officers responded to the 5300 block of San Dario Avenue.

Officers met with the victim who stated that an unknown man attempted to steal something from her car.

Authorities noticed that several pieces of the catalytic convertor were missing from the vehicle which a witness had seen someone tamper with.

A report was made and turned over to the Auto Theft Task Force and after a thorough investigation, Garcia was identified as the culprit.

Police say he allegedly sold the items to a battery shop and had previously been arrested for similar crimes.

If you have any information on Garcia's whereabouts, you

