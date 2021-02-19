Mines Road flyover closed due to icy road conditions
As a precautionary measure Laredo Police have closed off the Mines Road flyover
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Local authorities have closed off the Mines Road flyover due to icy road conditions.
As a precautionary measure, police have set up barricades advising drivers to avoid the area and seek an alternate route of travel.
They are asking motorists to avoid removing or going around the barricades.
