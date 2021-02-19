Police close off Cuatro Vientos flyover

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Due to the icy road conditions the Cuatro Vientos flyover has been closed to the traveling public.

The Laredo Police Department has set up barricades in the area advising drivers to seek an alternate route.

Authorities are asking motorists not to remove any of the barricades or attempt to go around them.

