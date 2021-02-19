South Laredo Clinic offering barbecue plates to residents

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A couple of barbecue restaurant is teaming up with a family clinic to provide warm plates of BBQ to residents in need.

Later this afternoon, Rudy’s Kitchen, Smokin Mo’s, and the South Laredo Family clinic will join forces to grill up some barbecue plates for residents.

They will be out at 3527 Jaime Zapata Memorial Highway from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

They are expecting to cook 150 plates and it’s first come first serve.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.