South Laredo Clinic offering barbecue plates to residents

A local health center has teamed up with a couple of barbecue eateries to provide a nice warm meal to residents in need
File photo: Barbecue cookoff
File photo: Barbecue cookoff(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 7:30 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A couple of barbecue restaurant is teaming up with a family clinic to provide warm plates of BBQ to residents in need.

Later this afternoon, Rudy’s Kitchen, Smokin Mo’s, and the South Laredo Family clinic will join forces to grill up some barbecue plates for residents.

They will be out at 3527 Jaime Zapata Memorial Highway from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

They are expecting to cook 150 plates and it’s first come first serve.

