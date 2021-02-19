South Texas Food Bank to distribute food to families in need

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local food bank is continuing its efforts to feed the community during these harsh winter conditions.

The South Texas Food Bank will be distributing food at their facility located at 2121 Jefferson Street.

The moment the food bank regained power, it quickly began distributing food to families who were without power or water.

Staff along with the Texas Army National Guard were able to provide food to over 600 families on Thursday and they hope to feed hundreds more.

