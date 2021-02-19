Advertisement

Texans Recovering Together hosting blanket and water drive

A local organization is asking for donations to help residents in Rio Bravo and El Cenizo
Texans Recovering Together asking for blankets and bottled water
Texans Recovering Together asking for blankets and bottled water(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 19, 2021 at 7:40 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Texans Recovering Together is asking for gently used blankets and water donations for citizens in Rio Bravo and El Cenizo.

You can drop off your donations at 2107 Shiloh Dr. Suite 5 anytime today from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Any little donation can go a long way.

