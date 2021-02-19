Texans Recovering Together hosting blanket and water drive

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Texans Recovering Together is asking for gently used blankets and water donations for citizens in Rio Bravo and El Cenizo.

You can drop off your donations at 2107 Shiloh Dr. Suite 5 anytime today from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Any little donation can go a long way.

